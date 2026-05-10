Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units amid rising heat in national capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat, today, to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat, today, to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi.

These units will provide:

-Clean drinking water

-ORS packets

-First Aid support

-Cotton gamchas and caps for heat protection

A Heat Action Plan Booklet was also released to strengthen public awareness and preparedness. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave. Assistance can be accessed through the 112 helpline in case of emergency.

In another initiative, the Delhi Government has achieved a breakthrough regarding two key traffic projects in North-West Delhi, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing that the Railways has approved the widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) located on the Outer Ring Road at Haiderpur Badli, to alleviate traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk.

Furthermore, the Railways has also approved the proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, which crosses over the railway tracks, an official release from Delhi CMO said. These approvals were granted following extensive technical scrutiny and correspondence between the Delhi Government and Northern Railway.