Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags capital’s first double decker tourist bus, check fare, route, details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi Tourism’s state-of-the-art double-decker electric tourist bus service, ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’, from Rafi Marg, marking a new initiative in the Capital’s tourism sector.

During the programme, the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Shri Kapil Mishra jointly unveiled the double-decker bus. The Chief Minister described the initiative as an excellent example of the government’s visionary policy and the successful implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ Double-Decker Bus: Key Features

According to the Chief Minister said the objective is to ensure that progress and tradition advance together. She further added that the zero-emission double-decker e-bus promotes sustainable development, green mobility and clean tourism, in line with this vision.

The Chief Minister said the 63-seater bus, fitted with modern amenities, advanced safety systems and a panoramic upper deck, will provide tourists with a comfortable and memorable travel experience. It will also play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. She expressed confidence that the new service will offer domestic and international visitors a unique opportunity to experience Delhi’s heritage and modern achievements in one seamless tour, further strengthening the Capital’s image as a clean, green and dynamic global city.

Launched by the Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the Hindujа Group, the bus is fully electric. The starting point of this special tourism circuit has been designated as Delhi Haat, INA, from where the bus will depart daily at 9:00 am. The route will cover Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block, the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the National War Memorial and India Gate, before returning to Delhi Haat, INA. The circuit is designed to offer tourists a structured and comfortable experience of Delhi’s major historical, cultural and national landmarks.

Ticketing Details

The fare for the bus is Rs 500 plus 5 per cent GST. The fare for children aged five to ten years is Rs 300 plus 5 per cent GST, while children below five years of age may travel free of charge. Tickets can be booked online through the official Delhi Tourism website: www.delhitourism.gov.in. Offline tickets are available at the Central Reservation Office, Coffee Home, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, opposite Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place; the I-Centre (Delhi Tourism), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place; Indira Gandhi International Airport (Domestic Terminal 1); the Transport Office, West Kidwai Nagar, Shri Aurobindo Marg, opposite INA Market; near Delhi Haat (INA); and the Travel Division, Delhi Haat (INA).