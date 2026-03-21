Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) at the “Delhi ke Gaurav – UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026” held at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) at the “Delhi ke Gaurav – UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026” held at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan on Saturday.

She lauded the achievers for their hard work and determination, noting that their success has brought pride to Delhi and reflects the city’s culture of opportunities that nurtures dreams. The Chief Minister also congratulated the parents and families of the achievers, acknowledging their support and sacrifices behind this success.

On this special occasion, not only was their success celebrated, but they were also inspired to take on the responsibility of serving the nation. The ceremony stood as a symbol of the hard work of these young achievers, the support of their families, and their bright future, as they turned their dreams into reality.

Expressing confidence in the young officers, she said they would uphold the spirit of public service with sensitivity and dedication, contributing significantly to nation-building.

Sharing a post on the social media platform X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, “With their tireless hard work and unwavering determination, our youth have achieved success in the Civil Services Examination and brought pride to Delhi. These talented youngsters were felicitated at the ‘Delhi ke Gaurav – UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026’ held at the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan. Heartfelt congratulations to all of you.”

She further wrote, “Your success reflects Delhi’s culture—rich with possibilities and opportunities—which has guided your dreams and provided a platform to turn them into reality. Heartfelt congratulations to these successful youths, as well as to their parents and family members, whose sacrifices and faith made this journey possible.

I am fully confident that all of you will consider public service your duty and carry out your responsibilities with sensitivity and dedication, playing an important role in the country’s development and nation-building.”