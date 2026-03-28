FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said

Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener

Does India have only 5-10 days of oil reserves left? Here's what govt has to say

Explained: Why Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

Back To The Future, Top Gun star James Tolkan dies at 94

Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
For happiness, fix your mental scripts

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

Athletes were honoured, Rs 15 crore distributed under the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme, laptops given to 1,200 students, and 222 top students, plus 34 schools were felicitated at the event.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday graced the closing ceremony of the 'Yashotsav' event, where she honoured athletes of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, urging students to dream big, work hard, and Delhi will support them, extending warm wishes. Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood Ji and other dignitaries were present. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours athletes, distributes Rs 15 crore financial aid

Athletes were honoured, Rs 15 crore distributed under the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme, laptops given to 1,200 students, and 222 top students, plus 34 schools were felicitated at the event. 

Taking to X, Rekha Gupta wrote, "These young students of Delhi represent our tomorrow, and today, I had the privilege of honouring their achievements. My heart fills with emotion the moment I find myself amidst these children... Here, every face tells a story, every effort embodies a dream, and every dream marks a new beginning in itself."

"Today, from this very stage, we honoured the promising athletes of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh. Throughout this month-long extravaganza, thousands of children played wholeheartedly, learned, and pushed their boundaries. While some achieved victory, others emerged stronger and more resilient,"

"Dare to dream, and dedicate every ounce of your energy to fulfilling those dreams—Delhi stands firmly by your side," she concluded.
 

Rekha Gupta addresses young innovators at ‘India Innovates 2026’ Hackathon

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta participated in the “India Innovates 2026 - World’s Biggest Hackathon” and addressed young innovators. She said that the ideas presented at the event go beyond technology, offering practical solutions to improve cities, strengthen democracy, and empower society. She noted that today’s youth have the ability to transform ideas into innovation and innovation into meaningful impact. Calling for the creation of “Delhi 2.0,” she emphasised building a city driven by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and balanced with both technology and trust. She praised the enthusiasm, skills, and determination of the youth, calling them a valuable asset to the nation, and extended her best wishes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
For happiness, fix your mental scripts
For happiness, fix your mental scripts
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh
IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call
IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming
Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said
Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said
Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener
Explained: Why RCB, SRH players are wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 opener
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? From FM Abbas Araghchi to President Masoud Pezeshkian, US President Donald Trump may initiate ceasefire talks with these Iranian top officials
Who among Iran's leaders are still alive? Donald Trump to initiate talks with...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement