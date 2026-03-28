Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

Athletes were honoured, Rs 15 crore distributed under the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme, laptops given to 1,200 students, and 222 top students, plus 34 schools were felicitated at the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday graced the closing ceremony of the 'Yashotsav' event, where she honoured athletes of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, urging students to dream big, work hard, and Delhi will support them, extending warm wishes. Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood Ji and other dignitaries were present.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours athletes, distributes Rs 15 crore financial aid

Athletes were honoured, Rs 15 crore distributed under the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme, laptops given to 1,200 students, and 222 top students, plus 34 schools were felicitated at the event.

Taking to X, Rekha Gupta wrote, "These young students of Delhi represent our tomorrow, and today, I had the privilege of honouring their achievements. My heart fills with emotion the moment I find myself amidst these children... Here, every face tells a story, every effort embodies a dream, and every dream marks a new beginning in itself."

"Today, from this very stage, we honoured the promising athletes of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh. Throughout this month-long extravaganza, thousands of children played wholeheartedly, learned, and pushed their boundaries. While some achieved victory, others emerged stronger and more resilient,"

"Dare to dream, and dedicate every ounce of your energy to fulfilling those dreams—Delhi stands firmly by your side," she concluded.



Rekha Gupta addresses young innovators at ‘India Innovates 2026’ Hackathon

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta participated in the “India Innovates 2026 - World’s Biggest Hackathon” and addressed young innovators. She said that the ideas presented at the event go beyond technology, offering practical solutions to improve cities, strengthen democracy, and empower society. She noted that today’s youth have the ability to transform ideas into innovation and innovation into meaningful impact. Calling for the creation of “Delhi 2.0,” she emphasised building a city driven by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and balanced with both technology and trust. She praised the enthusiasm, skills, and determination of the youth, calling them a valuable asset to the nation, and extended her best wishes.