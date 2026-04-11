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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs DUSIB meeting, clears housing allotments and gig worker welfare plan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chaired a DUSIB meeting approving key decisions on slum rehabilitation, gig worker welfare, Atal Canteen reforms and urban infrastructure upgrades.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs DUSIB meeting, clears housing allotments and gig worker welfare plan
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The Delhi government has approved a series of major welfare and infrastructure decisions aimed at improving living conditions for slum residents, gig workers, and low-income groups. The decisions were taken during the 35th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

Focus on Inclusive Urban Development

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s vision of ensuring dignified housing, food security, and better living standards for vulnerable sections of society. She stressed the need to create an inclusive urban ecosystem that directly benefits workers and economically weaker communities.

Officials said the government is working on integrated solutions that combine shelter, food access, and basic civic amenities under a unified framework.

New Support System for Gig Workers

A key decision taken in the meeting was the launch of dedicated resting and utility hubs for gig workers and labourers across the city. These centres will be linked with existing Atal Canteens to provide food, rest spaces, and essential services at a single location.

The facilities will also include sanitation infrastructure at selected sites. Officials have been instructed to identify suitable land parcels for setting up these hubs. The proposal is based on feedback received directly from gig workers during interactions with the Chief Minister.

Changes to Atal Canteen Scheme

The Atal Canteen network is also set for restructuring. Around 100 canteens and distribution points will be reorganised, with revised service timings for better accessibility. Food services will now be offered during extended morning and evening hours.

To improve transparency and efficiency, digital monitoring systems will be strengthened, and data retention through facial recognition will be limited to one month.

Housing Allocation for Slum Residents

The board approved the allotment of EWS flats at Savda-Ghevra for over 700 slum dwellers. Beneficiaries include eligible families from multiple resettlement clusters, along with those classified under ineligible categories as per existing guidelines.

Additional housing allocations were also cleared for residents from previously relocated slum clusters, ensuring continued progress in rehabilitation efforts.

Infrastructure Upgrade and Administrative Reforms

Several infrastructure projects were sanctioned, including repair of EWS housing units, redevelopment of residential blocks in Dwarka and improvement of civic amenities such as roads, drainage, and parks in Bhalswa.

In an administrative reform, the financial approval limit of the DUSIB CEO has been increased to speed up project execution. The government has also extended the tenure of shelter home management agencies to ensure continuity of services.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a comprehensive performance review of DUSIB, emphasising that all welfare schemes must translate into measurable improvements in people’s lives.

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