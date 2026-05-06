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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj visited Kali Bari Mandir in Chittaranjan Park in Delhi to seek blessings for the new government in West Bengal after BJP's historic win in the state election 2026.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 06, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landslide victory in the West Bengal Elections 2026 which ended the 15-year-tenure of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. To express gratitude for its historic win and seek blessings for the upcoming government, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj visited Kali Bari Mandir in Chittaranjan Park in Delhi on Tuesday. 

After completing his prayers, Nabin thanked voters in West Bengal and across the country, saying that the party was successful under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the government will ensure a balanced development with the preservation of cultural heritage. “The country is progressing on the path of development while preserving its rich cultural legacy. We are confident that West Bengal’s cultural heritage will be further strengthened under the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said. 

CM Rekha Gupta slams TMC

The Chief Minister of Delhi termed the party’s victory as a “victory of women’s empowerment” in a post on X. 

After paying obeisance, the Chief Minister described the mandate as a turning point in Indian politics. 

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron flag is now ‘flying high from Gangotri to Gangasagar,’ adding that the result clearly reflects the public's growing faith in politics driven by development and nationalism. 

Referring to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, CM Gupta launched a sharp attack on the opposition, saying parties that had opposed the bill in Parliament have been decisively rejected by the women of Bengal. 

“The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes,” she said, asserting that women in the state have firmly turned away from fear, violence and appeasement politics. “They have shown they are ready to stand up for their dignity and rights against any oppressive force.” 

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