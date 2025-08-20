Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during 'Jan Sunvai' at her residence; accused detained

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Over 50 Delhi schools on bomb threat alert, 'terrorisers group' demands USD 25000, second incident this week

Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during 'Jan Sunvai'; accused detained

Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan’s fan poses as Zomato delivery boy to enter Mannat; here’s what happened next

'Shame on you...': Anurag Kashyap bashes Chiranjeevi Hanuman makers, says they 'should be in the gutter'

Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued, city expected to get relief soon

Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....

Donald Trump imposed India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House

India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit

Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Shame on you...': Anurag Kashyap bashes Chiranjeevi Hanuman makers, says they 'should be in the gutter'

'Shame on you...': Anurag Kashyap bashes Chiranjeevi Hanuman makers

Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry 2

Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: What would change in gaming industry?

Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: Wh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during 'Jan Sunvai' at her residence; accused detained

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked by a man during a public hearing session at her camp office on Wednesday morning. The attacker has been taken into custody, and police are currently interrogating him to ascertain the motive behind the assault.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during 'Jan Sunvai' at her residence; accused detained

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on Wednesday attacked during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines. It is being reported that she was slapped by a man, who had come with some papers, when he suddenly struck her. The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the details.


CM Rekha Gupta attacked: What happened?

In a shocking incident, a man reportedly slapped Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while she was listening to people's grievances.  According to officials, the accused first handed over the papers to Gupta, then began shouting and yelling before attacking her. The man, said to be in his 30s, attempted to throw a stone at her, when he was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. Notably, the man was carrying documents related to a court case. The accused has been taken into custody and transported to Civil Lines Police Station for further investigation.

Also read: Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'

The incident is currently under investigation, with police forces deployed at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) officials have arrived at the Chief Minister's residence to oversee an inquiry into the incident. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are questioning the accused to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Political leaders condemn the attack

The attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from political leaders across the board. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav condemned the attack, stating, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?", he told ANI.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated. But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done. But I want to make one thing clear: if this attack has happened, then I definitely condemn it and want action to be taken against the culprit."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session, says 'think of your body as your girlfriend...'
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually married Pakistani cricketer, she is…
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually marri
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE
Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India: Check price, features, steps to subscribe here
Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India: Check price, features, steps t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE