Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during 'Jan Sunvai' at her residence; accused detained

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on Wednesday attacked during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines. It is being reported that she was slapped by a man, who had come with some papers, when he suddenly struck her. The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the details.



CM Rekha Gupta attacked: What happened?



In a shocking incident, a man reportedly slapped Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while she was listening to people's grievances. According to officials, the accused first handed over the papers to Gupta, then began shouting and yelling before attacking her. The man, said to be in his 30s, attempted to throw a stone at her, when he was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. Notably, the man was carrying documents related to a court case. The accused has been taken into custody and transported to Civil Lines Police Station for further investigation.



The incident is currently under investigation, with police forces deployed at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) officials have arrived at the Chief Minister's residence to oversee an inquiry into the incident. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are questioning the accused to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Political leaders condemn the attack



The attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from political leaders across the board. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav condemned the attack, stating, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?", he told ANI.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated. But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done. But I want to make one thing clear: if this attack has happened, then I definitely condemn it and want action to be taken against the culprit."