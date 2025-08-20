Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why

'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview: Aryan Khan uncovers mad world of Bollywood with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh; Karan Johar steals the show with Hindi abuses; Netflix series to release on...

Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS his first reaction when Aryan Khan narrated The Ba***ds of Bollywood to him: 'Kahi Mannat ki...'

THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels between railway tracks, not Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, it is...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident

NASA discovers new 'small sized' moon named S/2025 U1 orbiting around..., it was invisible for many years due to...

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Border 2 release, watch these patriotic Sunny Deol movies: From Gadar to Indian

Ahead of Border 2 release, watch these patriotic Sunny Deol movies: From Gadar t

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects ISKP to counter Taliban, how India...

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident

In Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case, the Delhi Police has taken the attacker, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, into custody. According to reports, 9 cases are registered against him. His mother revealed the reason behind the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident
Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya has 9 cases against him.

TRENDING NOW

In Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case, the Delhi Police has taken the attacker, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, into custody. The police have also filed a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into police custody. According to a report by the Indian Express, Sakriya has nine cases registered against him at a single police station at Gujarat’s Rajkot, his residential place.

What kind of cases are registered against Rajesh Bhai?

The cases mostly involve misconduct due to drunken condition, along with cases like criminal intimidation and assault. The cases against him were registered between 2019 to 2024.

What Rajesh Bhai Khimji’s mother said about the motive?

His mother, Bhanu Khimji Sakriya, lives near the Aji Dam police station in Rajkot, gave her statement to the police saying that her son was a “dog lover” and acted out of his love for dogs. She appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness and shared that Rajesh was upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi and had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain.

Speaking to ANI, Bhanuben said, “My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that my son should be forgiven; we are poor people.”

“He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son,” she added.

Who is Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacker?

Rajesh Bhai Khimji is a 41-year-old man who is a rickshaw driver in Gujarat’s Rajkot. According to his mother, he is a ‘dog lover’ and went to Delhi regarding the news that stray dogs are taken away from Delhi which agitated him.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

What is the case of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack?

According to the sources, the CM was in between a public grievance event, when Rajesh, the attacker started shouting at her and grabbed her hand, as per the sources. Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack. After the incident, he was soon restrained by security personnel and taken into custody. Gupta was quickly taken for a medical examination.

Summary:

-Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya assaulted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a ‘Jan Seva event’

-Police apprehended him soon after the incident and CM was taken for medical examination.

-His mother said that he went to Delhi due to his love for dogs 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from show
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with mo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE