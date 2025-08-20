Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident

In Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case, the Delhi Police has taken the attacker, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, into custody. According to reports, 9 cases are registered against him. His mother revealed the reason behind the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

In Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case, the Delhi Police has taken the attacker, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, into custody. The police have also filed a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into police custody. According to a report by the Indian Express, Sakriya has nine cases registered against him at a single police station at Gujarat’s Rajkot, his residential place.

What kind of cases are registered against Rajesh Bhai?

The cases mostly involve misconduct due to drunken condition, along with cases like criminal intimidation and assault. The cases against him were registered between 2019 to 2024.

What Rajesh Bhai Khimji’s mother said about the motive?

His mother, Bhanu Khimji Sakriya, lives near the Aji Dam police station in Rajkot, gave her statement to the police saying that her son was a “dog lover” and acted out of his love for dogs. She appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness and shared that Rajesh was upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi and had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain.

Speaking to ANI, Bhanuben said, “My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that my son should be forgiven; we are poor people.”

“He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back. He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son,” she added.

Who is Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacker?

Rajesh Bhai Khimji is a 41-year-old man who is a rickshaw driver in Gujarat’s Rajkot. According to his mother, he is a ‘dog lover’ and went to Delhi regarding the news that stray dogs are taken away from Delhi which agitated him.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

What is the case of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack?

According to the sources, the CM was in between a public grievance event, when Rajesh, the attacker started shouting at her and grabbed her hand, as per the sources. Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack. After the incident, he was soon restrained by security personnel and taken into custody. Gupta was quickly taken for a medical examination.

Summary:

-Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya assaulted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a ‘Jan Seva event’

-Police apprehended him soon after the incident and CM was taken for medical examination.

-His mother said that he went to Delhi due to his love for dogs