Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused caught on CCTV surveying residence, taking videos 24 hours before incident

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was allegedly 'slapped' by accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji during Jan sunwai at her residence. The man, identified as Rajesh, was spotted near Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence 24 hours before the attack, in a new CCTV footage. What does the CCTV shows?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused caught on CCTV surveying residence, taking videos 24 hours before incident

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was allegedly 'slapped' by accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji during Jan sunwai at her residence. The man, identified as Rajesh, was spotted near Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence 24 hours before the attack, in a new CCTV footage. This reveals that the plan was a premediated plan and now police has launched an investigation into this matter. 

What does the footage shows?

In the CCTV, the man wearing white shirt and black pants, and carrying a bag, can be seen near the residence, monitoring and surveying the area, allegedly for carrying out a plan to attack the CM. He is also seen taking photos and videos of the area. The CCTV footage was showed by Delhi CMO. In other angle, he can be seen giving money to a Rickshaw puller.

Who is the accused?

The accused is a 41-year-old man named Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, who hails from Rajkot, Gujarat. As per reports, Rajesh Sakariya belongs to a family of rickshaw pullers. His mother has revealed that she was unaware of her son’s visit to the Delhi CM’s residence. She described him as mentally ill, revealing that he travelled to Delhi after a verdict related to stray dogs. He is also claimed to be a 'dog lover.'

What is the incidence? 

As per reports, Chief Minister Gupta was attacked today at her Delhi Rsidence by a man from Gujarat. As per schedule, CM holds 'Jan Sunvai' every Wednesday at her residence in Civil Lines. CM was in between a public grievance event, when Rajesh, the attacker started shouting at her and grabbed her hand, as per the sources. Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack, the sources said. Delhi Police will conduct an internal inquiry into how the incident occurred despite tight security. Currently, the Chief Minister is being monitored by a doctor, after which it will be clear how many injuries she has suffered, said sources. Following the incident, security has been heightened at the Chief Minister's residence.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: FIRST PHOTO of accused Rajesh Bhai Sakriya out, he is from...

