Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

As Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was greeting the people and waving to them from the top of his vehicle during a roadshow, a man suddenly climbed onto the vehicle and landed a slap on his face. Now, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta came under attack.

After Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning, people of the city state recalled another slap gate—how the then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was targeted. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was holding a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As the Delhi chief minister was greeting the people and waving to them atop his vehicle in a roadshow, a man suddenly climbed on his car and landed a slap on his face. It was May 7, 2019. The attacker was arrested and later released on bail.

Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal

However, it was neither the first nor the last time the disciple of Anna Hazare was attacked. Earlier on November 20, 2018, a man, identified as Anil Sharma, handed a letter to Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat, bowed down to touch his feet, but suddenly smeared chili powder on his face. A man hurled a shoe at the AAP leader in April 2016, when he was announcing the reintroduction of the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi. Later identified as Ved Prakash of Aam Aadmi Sena, the man accused the ruling AAP of selling fake CNG stickers during the Odd-Even scheme.

Eggs, ink thrown at AAP leader

Arvind Kejriwal also attracted the ire of his party members. A member of the Aam Aadmi army, Arjun Arora, threw the ink on the Delhi CM in January 2016. An autorickshaw driver slapped Arvind Kejriwal in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi on April 8, 2014. Four days before this incident, a man tried to slap Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi's Dakshinpuri. Some people threw eggs and ink at Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the AAP when they were campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi constituency during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A man, claiming to be a supporter of Anna Hazare, climbed atop Kejriwal's open jeep and hit him on his neck the same year.

Outrage over attack on Rekha Gupta

The attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from leaders across the political parties. Condemning the attack, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less they will occur. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"