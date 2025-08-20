Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: Accused identified as Rajesh Bhai Sakriya from Rajkot, taken into police custody

Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'
INDIA
A shocking incident unfolded when a man allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai held at her residence in North Delhi's Civil Lines. The security personnel quickly apprehended the attacker and handed him over to the police for further interrogation. The 41-year-old accused claimed his name as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot.
Who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?
"During the spot interrogation by the intelligence bureau, the man claimed his name was Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya and he was 41 years old,” said a senior cop as per reports. Police have contacted the Gujarat Police to verify his antecedents and ascertain whether his claim was true. It is also being reported that the accused claimed he came to file a petition for the release of a jailed relative; the petition is reportedly pending in court.