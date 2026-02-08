FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab after repealing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt adds 500 new electric buses, city now has largest fleet in country

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility

'This is how champions rise': Yuvraj Singh applauds Nepal's giant-killing bid, Dale Steyn steps in with surprise offer

Surajkund swing collapse: Ride operator and staffer arrested after accident kills cop

Triple suicide case: Grandfather of Ghaziabad sisters urge government to ban Korean game

Elon Musk’s Starlink faces roadblocks in Pakistan, authorities cite data concerns

Sourav Ganguly slams PCB's India boycott threat, asks 'backing out of a World Cup for what?'

Jeffrey Epstein files: Sex offender allegedly wanted to impregnate women at his ranch, create 'super race' of humans

'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab after repealing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt adds 500 new electric buses, city now has largest fleet in country

Delhi adds 500 new e-buses, now has largest fleet in the country

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pens

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), in a significant relief to many employees and pensioners, and introducing technology-driven initiatives to decongest the capital’s roads.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 09:46 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), in a significant relief to many employees and pensioners, and introducing technology-driven initiatives to decongest the capital’s roads by improving traffic management and enhancing urban mobility. The CM has kept Rs 1,100 crore for payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of the employees and pensioners, from the total allocation released by the Finance Department.  

While Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the purpose of modernising the transport and the transforming of the sector with advanced technologies to ensure smoother traffic flow and promote sustainable mobility, according to a release. Speaking about the matter, CM Rekha Gupta said that these allocations have been made to fulfill government’s commitment to the dignity and financial security of DTC employees and pensioners.  

She further said that as Delhi’s transportation runs smoothly because of the hard work of DTC employees who work in all conditions, the government has also ensured that they get their rightful dues and so has ensured timely payments which would offer them financial stability. She also said that DTC and its workforce are the lifeline of Delhi's public transport system.  

In addition to employee welfare, the Chief Minister informed that ₹100 crore has been allocated for two key strategic initiatives. These include the implementation of an Advanced Traffic System (ATS) to improve traffic flow through modern technology and the development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Chief Minister said that these initiatives align with the objective of making Delhi a technology-driven, pollution-free city with safe, efficient and world-class public transport facilities, the release noted. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab after repealing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan
Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt adds 500 new electric buses, city now has largest fleet in country
Delhi adds 500 new e-buses, now has largest fleet in the country
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pens
'This is how champions rise': Yuvraj Singh applauds Nepal's giant-killing bid, Dale Steyn steps in with surprise offer
Yuvraj Singh applauds Nepal's giant-killing bid, Dale Steyn steps in with surpri
Surajkund swing collapse: Ride operator and staffer arrested after accident kills cop
Surajkund Fair swing collapse: Police arrest ride operator, staffer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement