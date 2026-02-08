Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 1,200 crore for salaries of DTC employees, pensioners, enhance urban mobility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), in a significant relief to many employees and pensioners, and introducing technology-driven initiatives to decongest the capital’s roads.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), in a significant relief to many employees and pensioners, and introducing technology-driven initiatives to decongest the capital’s roads by improving traffic management and enhancing urban mobility. The CM has kept Rs 1,100 crore for payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of the employees and pensioners, from the total allocation released by the Finance Department.

While Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the purpose of modernising the transport and the transforming of the sector with advanced technologies to ensure smoother traffic flow and promote sustainable mobility, according to a release. Speaking about the matter, CM Rekha Gupta said that these allocations have been made to fulfill government’s commitment to the dignity and financial security of DTC employees and pensioners.

She further said that as Delhi’s transportation runs smoothly because of the hard work of DTC employees who work in all conditions, the government has also ensured that they get their rightful dues and so has ensured timely payments which would offer them financial stability. She also said that DTC and its workforce are the lifeline of Delhi's public transport system.

In addition to employee welfare, the Chief Minister informed that ₹100 crore has been allocated for two key strategic initiatives. These include the implementation of an Advanced Traffic System (ATS) to improve traffic flow through modern technology and the development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Chief Minister said that these initiatives align with the objective of making Delhi a technology-driven, pollution-free city with safe, efficient and world-class public transport facilities, the release noted.