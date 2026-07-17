Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 100 crore allocation per assembly constituency, says development won’t suffer

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring balanced development across all constituencies and urged elected representatives to continue identifying projects for execution.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore for every Assembly constituency and assured that there would be no shortage of funds for development, as she inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir and launched multiple development projects in the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring balanced development across all constituencies and urged elected representatives to continue identifying projects for execution.

"Tilak Ram ji just informed that the Chief Minister has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore. But not a single person clapped! I'll even take back last year's funds, and let's not even talk about next year. Why aren't these people clapping? I think the work news hasn't reached them yet," Gupta joked, adding that "A Rs 100 crore budget to be spent in each Assembly constituency is a big deal. Earlier, an MLA's fund was only Rs 5 crore. Today, roads, drains and pavements are being built in every colony. I won't let there be a shortage of funds; please just keep working."She said the BJP government had prioritised infrastructure development in areas that had remained neglected for years."

This Tri Nagar constituency was neglected and suffering for years. No drains, no work in slums, and the condition of blocks and flats was terrible. For the first time, Delhi is feeling that a government has been formed that is doing development work. This is the power of your one vote," she said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir equipped with a dental clinic, eye care facilities, digital X-ray services and free diagnostic testing. She said the health centre would function as a "mini-hospital" providing accessible healthcare to local residents.Gupta also announced that 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were being inaugurated across Delhi through the programme, taking the total number of such facilities in the national capital to 415.

"And not just one or two, today 45 such Arogya Mandirs are being inaugurated across Delhi from this programme. Earlier, 370 Arogya Mandirs were built, and now Delhi has a total of 415 Arogya Mandirs," she said.Highlighting improvements in civic infrastructure, the Chief Minister claimed that the city witnessed significantly less waterlogging this monsoon compared to previous years."

This year, people of Delhi saw that places which used to remain submerged during previous governments did not witness waterlogging. Whether it is Minto Bridge or ITO, our government remained fully alert and worked continuously," she said.

Drawing a comparison with the previous AAP government, Gupta said the new Arogya Mandirs offered comprehensive healthcare services unlike the earlier Mohalla Clinics.

"These are not like the Mohalla Clinics of the previous government. These Arogya Mandirs provide all the facilities that a family needs. A poor person can now access quality medical services near home," she added.

The Chief Minister reiterated her government's commitment to transparency and announced that the Cabinet had approved the proposed Right to Service Act, which would be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly.

"We will bring the Right to Service Act in the Monsoon Session. Every government service will be time-bound, and if any official delays work or harasses the public, that official will have to pay the penalty personally," Gupta said.

She further said the Delhi government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and digitised the functioning of government hospitals through ABHA IDs and digital health records to improve public service delivery.

During the event, Gupta also inaugurated development works worth Rs 14.25 crore in the Tri Nagar constituency, including road, drainage, beautification and civic infrastructure projects. She said works worth Rs 3.5 crore were underway on five roads and one drain in the NSP area, while additional projects for Samrat Enclave, community facilities and major PWD roads had also been launched.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to development, Gupta said funds would continue to be made available for public welfare projects across Delhi.

"Funds won't stop. Both Tilak Ram ji and I will work together to ensure more development works are carried out for Tri Nagar and its residents," she said.