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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free cylinder on Holi, Diwali amid LPG crisis, allocates Rs 1352 crore for dust-free roads

Addressing the Budget session, CM Gupta said, "I am pleased to announce that we have made some special efforts to meet the needs of Delhi. This time, we have presented Delhi's budget as a 'green budget.'

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free cylinder on Holi, Diwali amid LPG crisis, allocates Rs 1352 crore for dust-free roads
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Delhi Budget 2026-27, with a Rs 1,03,700 crore allocation focusing on infrastructure, water, roads, power, civic services, and welfare measures. A key announcement is the provision of two free LPG cylinders annually, one each on Holi and Diwali, for households. The CM described it as a 'green budget' that focuses on environmental sustainability and balanced development. 

Addressing the Budget session, CM Gupta said, "I am pleased to announce that we have made some special efforts to meet the needs of Delhi. This time, we have presented Delhi's budget as a 'green budget.'

The CM further said, "We have seen every plan through a 'green lens.' Every policy of this budget has an environmental impact, every plan has a natural impact, and every decision has the worries of future generations. This is why we have allocated 21% of the entire budget for a 'green budget' that will be spent to improve the environment."

"This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government, where a balance has been established between development and the protection of the earth. This is the greatest need of the day," the CM said.

DM CM announces free LPG cylinders

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 260 crore to offer each household a complimentary LPG cylinder for both Holi and Diwali, a significant move.

In a push to bolster municipal services, the government has allocated Rs 11,666 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Addressing the assembly, Gupta criticised the previous AAP government, suggesting that a "culture of freebies" had hindered Delhi's growth. She pointed out a decline in revenue collection between 2018 and 2020, during the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration.

Water, power and fire safety get major boost

Water supply and sewage management emerged as another major focus area in the Delhi Budget 2026. The government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for water and sewage management, with Gupta saying the administration wants to ensure residents do not have to struggle for basic water access.

CM Rekha Gupta's big push for roads, connectivity and infrastructure

The Delhi government has announced Rs 5,921 crore for the Public Works Department (PWD), while urban development and shelter projects have received Rs 7,887 crore. While, to improve road conditions, the government has announced Rs 1,352 crore for dust-free roads, including the end-to-end recarpeting of 750 km of roads across Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta has also announced Rs 151 crore has been allocated for extending the Modi Mill flyover up to the Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema intersection, while the overall project cost has been pegged at Rs 371 crore.

On financial allocations, CM Gupta said, "This year, we have put 70.3% for revenue expenditure and 29.7% for capital expenditure (in the budget). We are also going to do more capital expenditure than last year. For the year 2025-2026, the tax and GSDP ratio was 4.95%. And for the year 2026-2027, this percentage is expected to be 5.09%, which is better than last year. With this, Delhi's revenue surplus is going to be Rs 9,092 crore this year," CM Rekha Gupta said.

"Last year, the government worked to change the direction of Delhi, and now, through this budget, concrete steps will be taken to improve the condition of the capital," she said. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi, saying the government is working continuously with the blessings and trust of the people."

The government is committed to serving the people 24x7 and will continue to work every day to make Delhi better," she added.

The Budget Session of the Delhi legislative assembly for 2026-27 will go on till March 25.

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