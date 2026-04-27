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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government is fully geared up to tackle the ongoing heatwave, with clear, department-wise instructions issued to minimise hardship for residents. Outlining key measures, the Chief Minister said all DTC buses will be equipped with cold water through onboard cool boxes, ensuring that commuters can access drinking water whenever needed.  

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government is fully geared up to tackle the ongoing heatwave, with clear, department-wise instructions issued to minimise hardship for residents. Outlining key measures, the Chief Minister said all DTC buses will be equipped with cold water through onboard cool boxes, ensuring that commuters can access drinking water whenever needed.  

In addition, water counters will be set up near bus shelters, offering free cold water and ORS solutions to the public. In a significant relief measure, Gupta said the Labour Department has directed all employers to enforce a mandatory rest period for workers between 1 pm and 4 pm, protecting them from peak heat exposure. Employers have also been made responsible for providing drinking water, shaded areas and other essential facilities at worksites.  

On school safety, the Chief Minister underlined that children remain the government's top priority. Schools have been instructed to ensure adequate drinking water, proper ventilation and heat protection measures. It is now mandatory to provide every student with an ORS drink before dispersal so they are better protected during their journey home, the release stated. Gupta said all departments have been directed not only to implement these guidelines strictly but also to ensure they are effectively communicated to all concerned stakeholders. 

As per the press release, the MCD and PWD have been specifically asked to safeguard the health of sanitation workers and construction labourers, including halting work during peak afternoon hours. She added that the health system is on full alert, with hospitals stocked with essential medicines and adequate facilities to handle any emergency situation.  

The Chief Minister further said that fire, power and water departments have been placed on alert mode to ensure uninterrupted services across the city. All water resources are being fully activated and optimally utilised to maintain supply. Highlighting the preparedness of the fire services, she said quick response vehicles are being deployed to ensure rapid action at incident sites, alongside continuous efforts focused on preventing emergencies, the release noted.  

“The government is fully prepared and alert. Our priority is to ensure that people of Delhi face minimal inconvenience during the peak summer months,” Gupta said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
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