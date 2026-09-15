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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10,000-bed hostels for students after Satya Niketan building collapse

The Delhi government has decided to construct hostels for 10,000 students, ensuring their safety, security, and access to affordable housing.

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ANI

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 04:29 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10,000-bed hostels for students after Satya Niketan building collapse
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI)
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    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has decided to construct fully equipped and secure hostel facilities for 10,000 students enrolled across colleges and universities in the city.

    According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the work on the project is already underway.

    "Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home. Our endeavour is to give them a safe, supportive place to stay, so they can study with peace of mind and move closer to the future they came here to build," the Delhi CMO said in a statement.

    Elaborating on the policy roadmap, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that inter-departmental consultations have been initiated to finalize suitable land parcels and architectural blueprints for the upcoming facilities."

    The Delhi government has decided to construct hostels for 10,000 students, ensuring their safety, security, and access to affordable housing. These hostels will cater to both male and female students. Any student enrolled in a university or college in Delhi will be able to avail of these facilities," CM Rekha Gupta said.

    She noted that the administration has actively engaged with agencies capable of executing the project while drafting a comprehensive policy tailored to students' daily requirements.

    "We have held meetings with the relevant departments capable of constructing hostels, identified suitable locations, and initiated the drafting of a policy. We have carefully considered the students' needs and the amenities required within these hostels," she added.

    Reassuring families across the country regarding the safety and living standards of their wards, the Chief Minister asserted that the initiative would eliminate the logistical and financial anxieties associated with finding student accommodation in the city.

    "I assure you that we will build hostels where parents from across the country can leave their children with complete peace of mind, and where students—freed from worries about food or accommodation—can focus entirely on pursuing their dreams," Gupta said.

    The development comes against the backdrop of the September 6 Satya Niketan tragedy, when a five-storey building being used as a private boys’ hostel collapsed in the student-dominated locality near Delhi University’s South Campus. Seven people, including five students and two labourers, were killed in the collapse.

    The building, located opposite Sri Venkateswara College, was being used to accommodate students.

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