Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses AAP of corruption, huge loans, failed education and health policies

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday accused the Opposition of boycotting the House to avoid accountability for their failed education policies, huge loans, pending dues and corruption. Citing a CAG report, she highlighted a significant dropout rate in Delhi schools since 2022-23, attributing it to the previous government's shortcomings, while speaking on a motion of thanks over the budget presented by her in the Assembly.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday accused the Opposition of boycotting the House to avoid accountability for their failed education policies, huge loans, pending dues and corruption. Citing a CAG report, she highlighted a significant dropout rate in Delhi schools since 2022-23, attributing it to the previous government's shortcomings, while speaking on a motion of thanks over the budget presented by her in the Assembly.

CM Gupta emphasised her administration's commitment to improving education, introducing initiatives to enhance infrastructure and reduce dropouts. "The Opposition is absent from the House because their education model is being exposed. The CAG report reveals that, since 2022-23, thousands of children in Delhi's schools have consistently stopped attending classes. The dropout rate stands as proof of this. Now, our BJP government has introduced a substantial budget for education to ensure that children receive books and uniforms on time, that every classroom becomes a 'smart class,' and that computer labs, language labs, science labs, and improved sports grounds are established," she said.

"Even as we provide free bicycles to facilitate our daughters' commute to and from school, they continue to indulge in petty rhetoric. She is a daughter of Delhi; she will move forward, pursue her education, and build her own career. We spent 27 years in the Opposition, yet we never resorted to such a low level of undignified language. This scheme is designed to boost our daughters' self-confidence, provide them with necessary amenities, and reduce the dropout rate," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they're stained with corruption that won't go away. "These are stains upon the Aam Aadmi Party—blemishes that simply refuse to wash away. Like tuberculosis, they had latched themselves onto the very lungs of Delhi. Every single day, a new file is opened; a new scam, a new act of corruption comes to light. How can the people of Delhi possibly forgive such culprits? Money was spent, yet the roads remain unfinished! Money was spent, yet the hospitals remain incomplete! Contractors were paid, yet the projects were never completed! Schools meant for our children were left unfinished—yet they still dare to claim, "We have transformed Delhi." It is truly shameful!"

CM Rekha Gupta further said a loan amount of Rs 47,000 crore borrowed by the previous AAP regime was passed on to her government, which is trying to repay it. "“In 2019-20, they took a loan of Rs 450 crore at around 9 per cent interest rate. In 2020-21, they took a loan of Rs 9,500 crore, in 2021-22, the loan was Rs 5,000 crore; Rs 3,200 crore in 2022-23. During their tenure, the loan increased to more than Rs 47,000 crore,” she told the House.



