As Delhi prepares for the swearing-in ceremony of its new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, February 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory imposing traffic restrictions across key routes in the capital. The event, set to be a grand political gathering, will witness the presence of top BJP leaders, industrialists, film stars, and spiritual figures.

Traffic diversions and roads to avoid

To ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event, the Delhi Traffic Police has enforced diversions at multiple locations. Commuters should avoid the following stretches from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

Aruna Asaf Ali Road

Minto Road

Subhash Park T-point

Raj Ghat

Delhi Gate

ITO

Ajmeri Gate

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

The police have advised commuters to use alternative routes and rely on public transport to avoid inconvenience. Parking will be permitted only at designated spots, and roadside parking has been strictly prohibited. Those travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to use the Paharganj side instead of Ajmeri Gate.

Preparations for the grand event

With BJP returning to power in Delhi after 27 years, the party is making extensive arrangements for the ceremony. Workers are seen repainting boundary walls and cleaning pavements around Ramlila Maidan. A high-level BJP meeting is scheduled for February 19 at 6 pm, where the party will officially announce the name of the new CM. Speculation is rife, with names like Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and Satish Upadhyay in contention.

Guest list and cultural performances

The guest list features over 50 film stars, business tycoons, diplomats, and religious figures, including Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, and Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri. The event will also have a cultural touch, with performances by singer Kailash Kher and other artists.

Adding to the political intrigue, there are reports that AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, may also be invited to the ceremony. With the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, the event is set to be a landmark moment in Delhi’s political landscape.

