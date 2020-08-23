Delhi CM Kejriwal requests centre to resume metro services, says "COVID-19 situation under control now"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press briefing on Sunday hinted at the reopening of the metro services. He said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow resuming of Delhi metro in a phased manner as coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control now.

Addressing the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will make a decision soon."

Meanwhile, MD-DMRC chief Dr Mangu Singh's inspection of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on August 20, to check effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities, also hinted at the resumption of metro services.

Metro services in the national capital were suspended on March 25 as the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus began. The Delhi Metro started preparations for the resumption of train services and protocol for social distancing in May only.

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said in a statement.

Coldwater high-pressure jet, battery-operated walk-behind automatic scrubber dryer, automated vacuum cleaner, steam cleaner, automatic escalator cleaners are being used extensively for cleaning purpose, the corporation had said.

Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1.61 lakh while the death toll reached 4300.