Delhi CM Kejriwal demands 'Bharat Ratna' for doctors, health care professionals who fought against Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has demanded Bharat Ratna for the doctors and healthcare workers, who fought against the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter CM Kejriwal said, “This year ‘Indian Doctors’ should get Bharat Ratna. By ‘Indian Doctor’ I mean all doctors, nurses, and paramedics. This will be a true tribute to the martyred doctors. His will be the honour of those who serve without worrying about their life and family. The whole country will be happy with this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event of the Indian Medical Association event (IMA) on National Doctors' Day on July 1 said, "Losing the life of even one person is very saddening but India has also saved the lives of lakhs of its people from coronavirus. A big credit for it goes to our hard-working doctors, healthcare workers, and front-line workers."

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Around 800 doctors across the country succumbed to COVID-19 since the second wave hit the country.

The highest death toll was 128 in Delhi, 115 in Bihar, 79 in Uttar Pradesh, 62 in West Bengal, and 51 in Tamil Nadu. In the first wave, a total of 736 doctors had died.

Puducherry has so far reported the lowest fatality count of doctors by logging one death only, the IMA said.