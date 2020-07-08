Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Health Secretary to share detailed analysis of factors behind COVID-19 deaths

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Health Secretary, and the Delhi govt to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks.

The order was given by the chief minister to take all possible measures to to further reduce deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private COVID-19 hospitals to obtain feedback from COVID-19 survivors and their opinion on donating blood plasma at the time of discharge from the medical centres.

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID-19 hospitals have been issued directives in this regard.The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors` services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

Delhi is the third worst COVID-19 affected state, following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country`s coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.

.It added that there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country.482 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the country, taking India`s death toll to 20,642.

(With ANI inputs)