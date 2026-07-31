Delhi CM distributes bicycles to over 3,000 Class IX govt school girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana

The initiative, aimed at improving school access, boosting attendance and promoting girls' empowerment, marks the first phase of a massive drive. The Chief Minister announced that a total of 1.40 lakh girl students studying in government schools will receive bicycles in a phased manner within one mo

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed over 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' held at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex.

The initiative, aimed at improving school access, boosting attendance and promoting girls' empowerment, marks the first phase of a massive drive. The Chief Minister announced that a total of 1.40 lakh girl students studying in government schools will receive bicycles in a phased manner within one month.

"It is a joyous occasion as we celebrate the government's initiative to provide bicycles to the daughters of Delhi, specifically those studying in government schools, upon their entry into Class 9. By providing a bicycle to every girl reaching this grade, we are supporting not only her education and safety but also facilitating her journey to school through the Vidya Vahini scheme. Heartiest congratulations to the daughters of Delhi. May every daughter of Delhi move forward; the government stands with her," Gupta told reporters.

"Today, under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana', handing over bicycles to more than 3,000 daughters brought immense satisfaction. All of you study with full dedication, realise your dreams, and bring glory to Delhi, your families, and the country. Hearty congratulations to all of you and warmest wishes for a bright future," the Delhi CM posted on X.

She emphasised that the scheme is designed to remove barriers to education and boost the confidence of young students.

"Our resolve is that this scheme reaches more than 1.40 lakh daughters studying in Class 9 in government schools. This bicycle will make it easier for daughters to go to school, increase attendance, provide more opportunities for studies and sports, reduce family expenses, and above all, give a new flight to their confidence," Gupta added.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi BJP State President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, and MLA Ravindra Negi.Earlier on July 26, the Delhi government constituted the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on the directions of Gupta, with orders appointing the chairpersons and members of both panels issued.

Lata Gupta has been appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, while Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been appointed as its members.Nirmal Jain has been appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, with Kuldeep Singh and Mohammad Haroon nominated as its members.

Gupta said the move aims to strengthen the protection of women's rights, promote their empowerment and ensure the welfare of minority communities and effective protection of their constitutional rights.CM Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has given a new direction to good governance, women's empowerment, social justice and inclusive development.

Carrying forward the same vision, the Delhi Government is ensuring that women and minority communities receive effective protection of their rights, dignified opportunities and timely justice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)