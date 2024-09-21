Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

From Public Works and Education to Finance and Law, Atishi now oversees a range of crucial departments, indicating her intent to have a firm grip on Delhi’s administrative landscape

The suspense surrounding Delhi’s leadership shift finally ended as Atishi took the reins as Chief Minister in a swift and strategic power move. But the real surprise came hours after her oath-taking ceremony. Atishi, known for her decisive governance, retained all 13 key portfolios she previously held as a minister, signalling that this is not just business as usual. What does her portfolio retention say about her leadership approach?

From Public Works and Education to Finance and Law, Atishi now oversees a range of crucial departments, indicating her intent to have a firm grip on Delhi’s administrative landscape. Among the reshuffled cabinet, Saurabh Bhardwaj was allocated eight portfolios, including Health, Tourism, and Social Welfare. Gopal Rai, another influential figure, retained three significant portfolios like Environment and Forest. Newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat, in a significant entry into the AAP government, was given five portfolios previously managed by Raaj Kumar Anand, who crossed over to the BJP.

The allocation of portfolios hints at Atishi’s clear focus on continuing her transformative policies in education and public welfare. It also suggests her intent to streamline governance under her direct supervision by retaining critical departments such as Finance and Water.

Atishi’s rise to leadership came just days after Arvind Kejriwal resigned following his release on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, passing the baton to his trusted ally. The new Chief Minister’s decision to hold onto these portfolios could signal her desire to solidify her position and create a legacy of hands-on governance in the nation's capital.

With the ministerial team sworn in at the Raj Bhawan, all eyes are on Atishi and how her consolidated power will shape Delhi’s future.