'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested if..': AAP leader Atishi's big statement 

Atishi further stated, during a press conference, that a number of AAP leaders had received messages and threats regarding Kejriwal's arrest and potential action by investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi asserted on Thursday that if AAP forms an alliance with the Congress party or the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the party's national convenor, will be arrested within the next three to four days.

Atishi further stated, during a press conference, that a number of AAP leaders had received messages and threats regarding Kejriwal's arrest and potential action by investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED.

She said to the reporters,"Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, We (AAP) have received threats that if AAP doesn't leave the INDIA alliance, then in the next two days, Arvind Kejriwal will receive a CBI notice, either on Saturday or Monday, under CrPC Section 41 A, and the CBI and the ED will ar. AAP is being threatened that if AAP-Congress do seat sharing, then, in the next three to four days, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested."

The minister went on to say that the messengers had told them that the AAP's withdrawal from the opposition's INDIA bloc was the only way to prevent the Delhi chief minister from going to jail. 

In the meantime, the AAP and Congress's Delhi alliance for the next Lok Sabha elections is almost complete. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the AAP is expected to run for four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and hand over the remaining three to its alliance partner, the Congress.

The AAP may run for the Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and North West, while the Congress may run for the seats in East, Chandani Chowk, and North East. This arrangement is currently under discussion.

On the other hand, a formal announcement regarding the seat-sharing agreement is still pending. However, AAP has declared that it will run a single seat in Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections.

Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, has been in control of all seven seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

