Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Rouse Avenue court accepted the surety bonds and issued his release warrant. To expedite his release, the court approved a request to send the release warrant via a special messenger.

This development follows the Supreme Court's decision earlier in the day to grant Kejriwal bail in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The case, filed by the CBI, pertains to the controversial excise policy. Kejriwal had already secured interim bail in a related money laundering case filed by the ED. However, while granting bail, the Supreme Court instructed Kejriwal not to make any public comments about the merits of the case. The court also clarified, "There is no impediment to arresting a person already in custody in another case for investigative purposes."