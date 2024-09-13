Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Rouse Avenue court accepted the surety bonds and issued his release warrant. To expedite his release, the court approved a request to send the release warrant via a special messenger.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Rouse Avenue court accepted the surety bonds and issued his release warrant. To expedite his release, the court approved a request to send the release warrant via a special messenger.

This development follows the Supreme Court's decision earlier in the day to grant Kejriwal bail in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The case, filed by the CBI, pertains to the controversial excise policy. Kejriwal had already secured interim bail in a related money laundering case filed by the ED. However, while granting bail, the Supreme Court instructed Kejriwal not to make any public comments about the merits of the case. The court also clarified, "There is no impediment to arresting a person already in custody in another case for investigative purposes."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement