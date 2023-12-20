Headlines

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED questioning again tomorrow; here's why

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting, officials said. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, they added.

PTI

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning on December 21, left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, officials said. The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting, officials said. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, they added.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken. They said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.

"Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said. Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.

