Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces that the electricity subsidy has been extended for Delhi and Punjab. Know details here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed via social media platform X that 24-hour electricity and free electricity have been extended till March 31, 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal wrote in his post, "I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24-hour electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity have been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers."

दिल्ली के लोगों को मैं बहुत बहुत बधाई देता हूँ। आपकी 24 घंटे बिजली (जीरो पॉवर कट) और फ्री बिजली 31 मार्च 2025 तक के लिए बढ़ा दी गयी है। इसमें वकील भाइयों के चैम्बर की भी फ्री बिजली शामिल है।



बिजली सब्सिडी को लेकर कई लोगों के मन में संशय था - अगले साल मिलेगी, नहीं मिलेगी? मैं… https://t.co/sZ53BnU2cp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 7, 2024

Kejriwal also mentioned that free electricity will be available for the people of Delhi and Punjab only. Kejriwal also said, "Because there is a government of honest and educated people in Delhi."

