Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting rules: Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind for Shiv puja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

IPL finals which finished in last over

Foods to eat after meal to boost metabolism

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces that the electricity subsidy has been extended for Delhi and Punjab. Know details here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed via social media platform X that 24-hour electricity and free electricity have been extended till March 31, 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal wrote in his post, "I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24-hour electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity have been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers."

Kejriwal also mentioned that free electricity will be available for the people of Delhi and Punjab only. Kejriwal also said, "Because there is a government of honest and educated people in Delhi." 

Read: 7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Karan: An Experienced Spiritual healer, reader and counsellor

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement