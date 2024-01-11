Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received letter asking him to block dates for Ram Mandir inauguration: AAP sources

Headlines

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Weather update: Delhi-NCR continues to reel under bone-chilling cold wave, dense fog in North India; check temperature

This Shah Rukh heroine quit films at 27, married billionaire with Rs 40600 crore net worth, was in fatal accident when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

8 yoga asanas to keep yourself warm in winter

AI imagines how Pakistan will look after 100 years

AI imagines Marvel superheroes as street vendors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

HomeIndia

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received letter asking him to block dates for Ram Mandir inauguration: AAP sources

With a couple of weeks left for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a letter a few days ago saying he should block his dates as a formal invite for the ceremony, along with details will follow, party sources said. However, no subsequent formal invitation has come yet, party sources said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:58 AM IST

article-main
(Image source:ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With a couple of weeks left for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a letter a few days ago saying he should block his dates as a formal invite for the ceremony, along with details will follow, party sources said. However, no subsequent formal invitation has come yet, party sources said.

Meanwhile, calling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS earlier in the day, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya. Senior Congress leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- 'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. 

"Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," he said in the statement. 

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS and BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS and BJP event," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE