Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for his work in the irrigation sector. He said that CM KCR had done incredible feats in the field of irrigation by supplying irrigation water to every bit of agricultural area in his state.

He also praised Telangana CM for implementing Kanti Velugu initiative under which eye screening and vision tests were conducted for all citizens of the state. Speaking at the Zee National Achievers Awards on Friday, CM Kejriwal said, "Chief Minister KCR did a fantastic job in irrigation by providing water to all the agriculture fields in their State. When I was recently at Khammam for a major event, I learned that their government provided free eye screenings to 4 cr people in Telangana."

He added, "They supplied free spectacles to anyone who needed them, performed eye procedures as required, and provided specific eye treatments according to the ailments, all at a very little cost. Whatever the KCR government accomplished in his state is incredible. I believe we should all learn from Telangana State's best practices."

KCR साहब ने Telangana में और आंखों के इलाज पर बहुत अच्छा काम किया, और बहुत कम



तब मैंने सोचा कि एक दूसरे से सीख क्यों नहीं सकते?



पता नहीं क्यों एक दूसरे की टांग खींचते रहते हैं?

अगर ये negativity खत्म कर दें, तो दुनिया में बन सकते हैं



—CM…

The Delhi CM also said states should learn from each other rather than criticising each other. "Rather than only criticising each other, we should learn from everyone in this country, not just his government. Something is seriously wrong with the system when it criticises those who are attempting to do good rather than encouraging them."

He added, "Our system does not even encourage a start-up entrepreneur, who is trying to do something, whether they are politicians, businessmen, or entrepreneurs, and we need to change this negativity in the system."

