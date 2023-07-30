Headlines

Amid violence, Manipur govt cracks down on illegal Myanmar immigrants; know state’s big move

Wordle 771 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your besties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid violence, Manipur govt cracks down on illegal Myanmar immigrants; know state’s big move

Wordle 771 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

HomeIndia

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

Delhi CM also said states should learn from each other rather than criticising each other.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for his work in the irrigation sector. He said that CM KCR had done incredible feats in the field of irrigation by supplying irrigation water to every bit of agricultural area in his state.

He also praised Telangana CM for implementing Kanti Velugu initiative under which eye screening and vision tests were conducted for all citizens of the state. Speaking at the Zee National Achievers Awards on Friday, CM Kejriwal said, "Chief Minister KCR did a fantastic job in irrigation by providing water to all the agriculture fields in their State. When I was recently at Khammam for a major event, I learned that their government provided free eye screenings to 4 cr people in Telangana."

He added, "They supplied free spectacles to anyone who needed them, performed eye procedures as required, and provided specific eye treatments according to the ailments, all at a very little cost. Whatever the KCR government accomplished in his state is incredible. I believe we should all learn from Telangana State's best practices."

 

The Delhi CM also said states should learn from each other rather than criticising each other. "Rather than only criticising each other, we should learn from everyone in this country, not just his government. Something is seriously wrong with the system when it criticises those who are attempting to do good rather than encouraging them."

He added, "Our system does not even encourage a start-up entrepreneur, who is trying to do something, whether they are politicians, businessmen, or entrepreneurs, and we need to change this negativity in the system."

READ | Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO of Rs 640000 crore firm, earned Rs 65 lakh daily, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella; met PM Modi to discuss...

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE