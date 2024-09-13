Twitter
India

India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bail: SC makes STRONG remarks on CBI, says, 'it can't be...'

While delivering judgement on Arvind Kejriwal's bail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case, Supreme Court has made a strong observation on CBI.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bail: SC makes STRONG remarks on CBI, says, 'it can't be...'
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday, i.e., September 13, made strong remarks on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy case, saying that it is 'imperative that the cenral probe agency dispel the notion of being a caged parrot.'

"It is imperative that the CBI "dispels the notion of being a caged parrot", rather the perception should be that of an 'uncaged parrot'", said the judge while authoring a separate yet concurring opinion in the judgement granting bail to the Delhi Chief Minister. 

The bench further remarked that it is in the public interest that the CBI must not only be above board but must also be seen to be so.

"CBI is a premier investigating agency of the country. It is in the public interest that the CBI must not only be above board but must also be seen to be so. Every effort must be made to remove any perception that the investigation was not carried out fairly and that the arrest was made in a high-handed and biased manner. In a functional democracy governed by the rule of law, perception matters... Not long ago, this court castigated the CBI, comparing it to a caged parrot. It is imperative that CBI dispel the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot," the bench observed. 

The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI case related to the alleged excise policy scam case. 

While granting bail to CM Kejriwal, Justice Bhuyan questioned the necessity and timing of his arrest and remarked that the leader's further detention is "wholly untenable," especially considering he has already been granted bail under the more stringent provisions of the money laundering case.

Justice Bhuyan further said in the judgement that he had 'failed to understand the hurry and urgency to arrest the appellant when he was on the cusp of release in the ED case'. 

"When the CBI did not feel the necessity to arrest the appellant (Kejriwal) for 22 long months, I fail to understand the great hurry and urgency to arrest the appellant when he was on the cusp of release in the ED case... I am of the unhesitant view that the belated arrest of the appellant by the CBI is unjustified...," he stated, adding that the Delhi CM's arrest was 'unjustified'. 

AAP hails the Supreme Court's decision

Following the apex court's judgement to grant bail to the party chief, the AAP has hailed the judgement. Party MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision and opined, "Truth can be troubled but never defeated".

The AAP MP also thanked the top court for delivering its judgement. Moreover, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said, "Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders".

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also hailed the SC's decision. 

Furthermore, Congress leader and RS MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the bail order for his alliance partner leader. 

"First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal... The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable... The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country... This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it," he said.

With inputs from ANI. 

 

 

 

