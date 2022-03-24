Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Vivek Agnihotri to put 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube, know why

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that if people are so eager to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’, they should ask director Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on YouTube.



"Where is the question of making it (the film) tax-free," Kejriwal asked, while reacting to the demand for making ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, during the ongoing Assembly session on Thursday.



The remarks came a day after BJP leaders demanded that the ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax-free in the national capital during the ongoing Budget session of Delhi Assembly.



Kejriwal said that if filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wants everyone to watch the movie, he should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone.



Taking a jibe at BJP leaders demanding to make the film tax-free in Delhi, Kejriwal said that "he (Agnihotri) has earned crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you are putting up posters on the walls".



"Few years back, a film titled ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ was released wherein some characters could be seen raising slogans to fulfil their demands, but when the leader asks what are their demands, they appeared unaware of the same," Kejriwal said, adding that some people were raising slogans during the LG’s speech on Wednesday, some demanding to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, some others talking about closing liquor shops.



Without taking names, the Chief Minister said that they only say what they have been asked to say.



"Inside this House, they praised the farm laws, and after they were repealed, they praised that move too. Then they protested against liquor shops. Now they have come up with ‘The Kashmir Files’... I have only one request for all of you, think about the nation," Kejriwal said on the floor of the House.



