Delhi Cloud Seeding: What's the cost for inducing artificial rain in national capital?

According to the IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agarwal, the two trials on October 28 -- conducted over 300 sq km -- were about Rs 60 lakh, which translates to roughly Rs 20,000 per sq km. The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 3.21 crore for five such trials during the winter season.

In a bid to combat severe air pollution, the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials in Delhi to induce artificial rain to wash away pollutants. The three trials to date, one on October 23 and two on October 28, have produced no significant rain in the capital, facing challenges like low moisture content (only 15-20%) and unfavourable winter conditions. Though initial trials didn't produce significant rain, they provided valuable insights into the overall cost.



Cost of Cloud Seeding in Delhi

According to the IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agarwal, the two trials on October 28 -- conducted over 300 sq km -- were about Rs 60 lakh, which translates to roughly Rs 20,000 per sq km. The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 3.21 crore for five such trials during the winter season. However, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that IIT Kanpur is slated to conduct up to nine trials using this allocated budget.

According to Agarwal, costs could decrease if flights operated from Delhi and cloud seeding spanned a longer period. He estimated cloud seeding for Delhi's entire winter season would cost around Rs 25-30 crore, assuming clouds appear once every 10 days.

Delhi cloud seeding next date?

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa today said that the next trial of cloud seeding in the national capital will be held after moisture levels increase beyond the current 10 to 15 per cent. "According to the IMD, there is still 10 to 15 per cent moisture. Yesterday, our trial was conducted at 10 to 15 per cent moisture, and now the next trial will be held when the moisture exceeds that level. As per IMD, the moisture is expected to increase further after 4:00 PM. Once the moisture report arrives, the next trial will begin immediately," Sirsa told ANI. According to a statement issued by IIT Kanpur, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions.

What is Cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is an advanced weather modification science, intended to trigger or enhance rainfall from suitable clouds by introducing selected particles--such as silver iodide or sodium chloride--using aircraft or other means.

(With inputs from ANI)

​