Delhi cloud seeding trials: IIT Kanpur director explains why artificial rain efforts fell short

A Cessna aircraft equipped with salt-based and silver iodide flares was used to conduct cloud seeding trials in Delhi, aiming to trigger artificial rainfall.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 06:58 AM IST

The Delhi government conducted two cloud seeding trials on Tuesday to induce artificial rain in the capital as part of measures to curb deteriorating pollution levels. However, the two sorties from Kanpur and Meerut failed to induce rain as of Tuesday evening. The trials were conducted in the national capital using a Cessna aircraft fitted with salt-based and silver iodide flares to induce rain.

Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said the trials were not completely successful as the flares fired from the aircraft failed to produce any rain. The clouds that are present today do not have very high moisture content. The moisture content predicted by IMD was low, at around 10-15 percent, which is not ideal for cloud seeding. Agrawal echoed similar concerns and said that though the capital had decent cloud cover, the moisture content was not sufficient to induce rain.

What is the possibility of artificial rain?

The possibility of causing rain with such low moisture content is not very high. The trials were conducted in areas of the outer regions of the capital, including Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. Eight flares, each weighing between 2 and 2.5 kilograms, were used during the process. A similar trial was also conducted last week over Burari.

How cloud seeding can help in reducing pollution?

The cloud seeding trials helped reduce particulate matter at targeted locations. Two precipitation events were recorded - Noida at 4 pm (0.1 mm of rain) and Greater Noida at 4 pm (0.2 mm). Particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 were directly impacted after cloud seeding. The PM2.5 was 221, 230 and 229 reported from Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari respectively before cloud seeding, which reduced to 207, 206 and 203 respectively after the first seeding. Similarly, PM10 was 207, 206 and 209, which got reduced to 177, 163 and 177 at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari respectively.

First trial started after the Cessna plane took off from IIT Kanpur airstrip

The first trial started after the Cessna plane took off from IIT Kanpur airstrip at 12.13 pm and covered Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur and Bhojpur. The second seeding sortie was conducted from Meerut airstrip, carrying four kilograms of seeding material and covered Khekra, Burari, Mayur Vihar, Pavi Sadakpur, Noida, Bhojpur, Modinagar and Meerut.

A third round of trials is likely to be conducted on Wednesday. We hope that at least this trial has given more confidence to our team that we can continue conducting these trials. We will again try tomorrow.

