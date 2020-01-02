Delhi: CISF personnel at IGI airport act on their feet, administer emergency CPR to save passenger's life

With heroic swiftness, two constables of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi saved the life of a passenger at Terminal-3 of the airport on Thursday.

The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, had passed out near the domestic security hold area on late Wednesday night. In such a scenario, two CISF personnel with quick-thinking acted on an emergency basis. Indeed, the two jawans, Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar, administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without any delay to the collapsed passenger and managed to successfully revive him.

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Constables Madhusudan and Manoj Kumar deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, saved life of passenger by giving Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) who fell unconscious at the Airport, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/c0XG7tNqrJ — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, was part of a group traveling to Udaipur when he collapsed at the airport. Among others travelling with him were Achal Malhotra, a former diplomat, who later praised the security personnel for their quick response. "CISF team was very quick to provide emergency medical procedure CPR. We are grateful to you Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar," he said.

Rajesh Ranjan, Director General of CISF, applauded the emergency action of the CISF jawans and assured that they will both be rewarded for their action.

CPR is a first-aid measure technically administered by trained professionals when a person has collapsed due to cardiac arrest or become unresponsive. It includes administering chest compressions in a specific manner to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to normalize blood circulation.

The CISF is a central armed police force of the Republic of India. Among other duties, the force is responsible for providing airport security, cover to sensitive government buildings and at the Delhi Metro.