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Delhi: CISF catches passenger trying to escape Jama Masjid metro station with155g gold powder, watch video

CISF caught a man at Delhi's Jama Masjid metro station on Oct 17 after he tried to flee during baggage screening; police found 155 grams of gold powder hidden in his undergarment.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

Delhi: CISF catches passenger trying to escape Jama Masjid metro station with155g gold powder, watch video
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A man named Mohd. Shuaib was apprehended at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after attempting to flee when security personnel discovered a suspicious object during baggage checks on October 17. Shuaib, a Muzaffarnagar resident, also claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Caught near exit gate

The individual was passing through a security check when a dense, suspicious object appeared on the X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) screen, according to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).The passenger apparently attempted to escape the station after witnessing this.

"Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening," CISF said in a post on X on Monday."Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate," it added. A video was also made by the CISF. Before attempting to flee down an escalator in the direction of the exit, the passenger can be seen on the footage speaking on the phone. A member of the CISF climbed the stairs ahead of him and apprehended him.

Also read: Maharashtra Shocker: YCM hospital doctor suspended for drinking inside post-mortem room; probe underway

Gold powder seized

On October 17, Delhi Police apprehended Shuaib, who had been caught by CISF. ASI Masum Raza took custody of him after a call regarding the incident. During a search, police discovered approximately 155 grams of a gold powder-like substance hidden in his backpack. Shuaib, originally from Malaysia and working in textiles, arrived in Delhi on October 16 and was staying near Jama Masjid, heading to Lajpat Nagar when caught.

Initially, police suspected the powder could be a narcotic substance and contacted the Narcotics Department. However, tests confirmed it was not a narcotic.Police said Shuaib failed to show any documents for the substance and could not give a satisfactory explanation for carrying it.Legal proceedings have been started against him under the Delhi Police Act at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station and further investigation is underway.

 

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