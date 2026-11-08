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Delhi Chokes On Diwali: AQI in 'very poor' category, smog envelops capital, Jahangirpuri worst at 464

Delhi AQI at 371 very poor at 7pm Diwali Sunday, 20 of 59 stations severe, Jahangirpuri 464 most polluted, PM2.5 dominant due to firecrackers, forecast severe from Nov 9.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

Delhi Chokes On Diwali: AQI in 'very poor' category, smog envelops capital, Jahangirpuri worst at 464
Delhi AQI
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s India celebrated Diwali with lights, festivities and firecrackers on Sunday, national capital continued to grapple with deteriorating air quality, with pollution levels remaining in 'very poor' category. Widespread use of firecrackers during celebrations added to particulate pollution, pushing several parts of Delhi closer to 'severe' category.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 371 at 7pm on Sunday, up from 369 recorded on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Reading placed national capital close to severe pollution threshold of 401. CPCB's live dashboard recorded AQI of 372 at 6pm on Sunday.

Of 59 monitoring stations reporting data, 20 registered 'severe' air quality, 31 were in 'very poor' category and eight recorded 'poor' air quality.

Jahangirpuri emerged as most polluted location, recording AQI of 464, followed by Sonia Vihar at 448, North Campus at 446, Rohini at 444 and Burari Crossing at 443.

Thick layer of haze and smog continued to envelop parts of capital, with residents reporting smoky conditions and reduced visibility as Diwali celebrations gathered pace.

According to PTI, emissions from firecrackers added to concentration of particulate matter in national capital, with PM2.5 emerging as predominant pollutant.

Delhi AQI likely to enter 'severe' after Diwali

Pollution situation is expected to deteriorate further following Sunday evening's celebrations. Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has forecast that Delhi's air quality could enter 'severe' category from November 9 and remain there for next few days.

Weather conditions are also contributing to accumulation of pollutants. According to EWS, ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, combined with average wind speeds of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Apart from firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution and seasonal rise in stubble burning across neighbouring states are expected to add to national capital's pollution burden.

According to Delhi's Decision Support System (DSS), transport sector was projected to account for largest share of city's pollution on Sunday, at 19%. Stubble burning was estimated to contribute around 3.5%, with its share expected to be approximately 2.99% on Monday.

What AQI categories mean

Under CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

With Delhi's daily average at 371 as of 7pm Sunday, national capital remained close to severe threshold even before full impact of Diwali night celebrations was reflected in subsequent readings

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