FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Major fire at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam after explosion sounds: What we know so far

Major fire at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam after explosion sounds

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee, others extend birthday wishes to 'King' Khan

SRK turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee wish 'King' Khan

Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; What commuters need to know

Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; what commuters need to know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali; GRAP-II imposed

Air pollution in the national capital worsened ahead of Diwali, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 451 at 8 am on Tuesday, indicating "hazardous" air quality and raising concerns over the deteriorating pollution levels across the city.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali; GRAP-II imposed
View of the haze-engulfed area near Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air pollution in the national capital worsened ahead of Diwali, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 451 at 8 am on Tuesday, indicating "hazardous" air quality and raising concerns over the deteriorating pollution levels across the city.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels in the severe category, while many other areas continued to experience very poor air quality.

Rohini recorded an AQI of 429, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 424 and Bawana at 408, placing all three areas in the severe category.

The pollution levels remained in the very poor category at several other locations. Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, followed by R K Puram at 374, ITO at 373, Okhla Phase-2 at 352, Chandni Chowk at 352, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 355 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 328.

parts of the national capital recorded relatively lower pollution levels, with their AQI falling in the poor category. Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 287, followed by Anand Vihar at 279, Uttam Nagar at 274 and IMD Lodhi Road at 226.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police conducted a checking drive at the Ghazipur border as restrictions on vehicle entry came into effect under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II).

On Monday, in response to a spike in pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-II of GRAP across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), with immediate effect.

With Stage-II now active alongside existing Stage-I restrictions, municipal corporations, traffic police, and pollution control boards across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been directed to enforce stringent actions.

Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling, mixed with dust suppressants, will be carried out on heavy-traffic corridors and congestion points, with priority given to pre-peak traffic hours.

Additionally, heightened inspections and remedial interventions will target known pollution hotspots and Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites across the NCR.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down: Patanjali Ghee among Rs 9 crore food seized; 19 licences suspended
Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down: Patanjali Ghee among Rs 9 crore food seized
Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali; GRAP-II imposed
Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali
India-US interim trade pact among Trump's 127 fulfilled promises, says White House report
India-US interim trade pact among Trump's 127 fulfilled promises, says report
Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island after Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'
Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island as Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'
Indian Navy carries out major operation in Arabian Sea to rescue 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel
Indian Navy carries out major operation in Arabian Sea to rescue 20 crew members
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement