Delhi chokes as AQI dips to 'hazardous', thick smog blankets national capital two days after Diwali, watch

INDIA
After two days of Diwali, Delhi's AQI has crossed the 300 mark, and the air quality has become 'hazardous'. A thick layer of smog has blanket the national capital, leaving Delhites choking due to air pollution.
After two days of Diwali, Delhi's AQI has crossed the 300 mark, and the air quality has become 'hazardous'. A thick layer of smog has blanket the national capital, leaving Delhites choking due to air pollution. Currently, Delhi's AQI has dipped to 301.
The air quality has dipped, becoming hazardous for children, old age citizens, pregnant women, people with respiratory illness like Asthma.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 19, just before Diwali, imposed the Graded Response Action Plan's second stage (GRAP-2) which continues to remain effective in Delhi.
Delhi has again became the most polluted city in the world according to IQAir, with some areas exceeding 400. Other than fireworks used in Diwali, some other factors including vehicles, industry emissions also contribute to the deteriorating air quality of Delhi.