Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Arvind Kejriwal after 7 MPs quit AAP: 'Direct blow to your dictatorship'

Gupta alleged that there was no leader left in the Aam Aadmi Party who was not corrupt. The chief minister warned that the AAP will lose in Punjab, just as they lost in Delhi.

After two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha members broke away from the party and joined the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that the departure of the MPs has dealt a direct blow to his "dictatorship." Gupta alleged that there was no leader left in the Aam Aadmi Party who was not corrupt. She warned that the AAP will lose in Punjab, just as they lost in Delhi.

In a post on X on Friday, CM Gupta said: "The AAP, which began with the slogan of revolution, is now meeting its end through distrust and alienation. In your party now, there is no common man left; only corrupt men remain. Mr. Kejriwal, the departure of two-thirds of the Rajya Sabha MPs is a direct blow to your dictatorship. After Delhi, now it is Punjab's turn."

The AAP suffered a major setback after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. At a press conference in Delhi, Chadha announced the split that had been building for weeks, and said that two-thirds of the party's Rajya Sabha members would merge with the BJP. Three MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal --formally joined the BJP later in the day in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin. The move triggered furious reactions from AAP leaders while drawing a welcome from the BJP.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also welcomed the Rajya Sabha MPs at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after they joined the saffron party. In a post on X, Nabin extended warm wishes to all seven MPs, encouraging them to work towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).