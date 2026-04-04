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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bengal’s cultural legacy, calls for change and development

Stressing the need for service, good governance, and development, CM Gupta noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is receiving strong public support in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bengal’s cultural legacy, calls for change and development
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to the culturally rich land of Bengal, known for its devotion to Maa Durga, literature, music, and spiritual traditions. The chief minister said that West Bengal seeks freedom from injustice, violence, and appeasement, and is now looking towards change. 

Stressing the need for service, good governance, and development, CM Gupta noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is receiving strong public support in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister added that the support reflected a growing aspiration for transformation and progress in West Bengal.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Gupta wrote: "Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, with a commitment to service, good governance, and development, the BJP is receiving immense public support in the state."

CM Gupta's post comes weeks before state assembly elections are due to be held in West Bengal. Polls will be held in two phases -- on 23 April and 29 April -- to elect all 294 members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Results will be declared on 4 May.

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