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INDIA
CM Gupta has described the Women's Reservation Bill as a landmark and far-reaching initiative that she says will significantly strengthen women's empowerment in the country. She said that the bill is poised to open new avenues for women and elevate their role in governance in the years to come.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with legendary cricketer and former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Her support for the Nari Shakti Vandan echoes a larger national mood, where women are moving from achievement to leadership. The 16th, 17th, and 18th of April will mark a significant moment, as greater representation of women in the parliament adds new depth to India’s democratic journey.
CM Gupta has described the Women's Reservation Bill as a landmark and far-reaching initiative that she says will significantly strengthen women's empowerment in the country. She said that the bill is poised to open new avenues for women and elevate their role in governance in the years to come.
Speaking during her visit to Tirupati, the chief minister said that the entire country is looking at the bill with hope and expectation. "It will ensure meaningful participation of women in the mainstream of decision-making," she said, adding that it represents a decisive step towards inclusive governance. During the visit, CM Gupta offered prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, seeking peace, prosperity, and good health for citizens. She described the temple as a timeless centre of faith and devotion, where devotees experience a deep sense of spiritual energy and grace.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).