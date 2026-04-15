Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails Women's Reservation Bill: 'A historic step towards women empowerment'

Gupta said that the legislation is poised to open new avenues for women and elevate their role in governance in the years to come. Speaking during a visit to Tirupati, the chief minister said that the entire country is looking at the bill with hope and expectation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the Women's Reservation Bill as a landmark and far-reaching initiative that she said will significantly strengthen women's empowerment in the country. She further said that the legislation is poised to open new avenues for women and elevate their role in governance in the years to come. Speaking during a visit to Tirupati, the chief minister said that the entire country is looking at the bill with hope and expectation.

CM Gupta said: "It will ensure meaningful participation of women in the mainstream of decision-making." She added that the bill represents a decisive step towards inclusive governance. During the visit, the CM offered prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, seeking peace, prosperity, and good health for citizens. She described the temple as a timeless centre of faith and devotion, where devotees experience a deep sense of spiritual energy and grace.

CM Gupta also visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), praising its use of modern technology and efficient management systems. She noted that the centre plays a key role in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating smooth darshan. "The seamless blend of tradition and technology here is exemplary and can serve as a model for religious institutions across the country," the chief minister said.

Reflecting on her visit to the Tirupati Balaji shrine, CM Gupta said that she felt a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment. She noted that lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad visit the shrine, commending the administration for maintaining high standards of cleanliness, security, and crowd management. "Managing darshan for 70,000 to one lakh devotees daily without inconvenience is truly commendable," she said.

CM Gupta further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women's empowerment has gained renewed momentum in the country. She pointed out that several policies and programmes centred on 'Nari Shakti' have been implemented to make women self-reliant, empowered, and capable of making decisions. She added that the Women's Reservation Bill is a reflection of this forward-looking vision and will further strengthen women's participation in India's democratic framework.

The chief minister went on to say that Indian tradition accords the highest respect to women, citing examples such as 'Lakshmi Narayan', 'Sita Ram', and 'Radhe Shyam'. "When our cultural ethos places women on such a high pedestal, it is only fitting that they receive equal and dignified representation in our democratic system as well," she said. Gupta also expressed confidence that the coming era will be defined by women's leadership, empowerment, and progress. She stated the Women's Reservation Bill will prove to be a milestone in this journey and infuse new energy into the nation's growth story.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).