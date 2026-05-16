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Delhi govt slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7% amid energy crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the decision during a cabinet meeting, according to a report by news agency PTI. In a statement, the city government said the move is "likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 16, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Delhi govt slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7% amid energy crisis
The move comes amid a global energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran.
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The government of Delhi has slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 25 percent to 7 percent. The move comes amid a global energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the decision during a cabinet meeting, according to a report by the news agency PTI. In a statement, the city government said the move is "likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers."

Earlier in the day, the government of Maharashtra had announced a similar cut in VAT on jet fuel, bringing the charge down from 18 percent to 7 percent for a period of six months. As per PTI, officials in Maharashtra said the move could lead to an annual revenue loss of about Rs 550-600 crore for the state exchequer. The central government had earlier asked states with high VAT rates on ATF to consider reducing taxes to bring relief to airlines and passengers. Currently, Tamil Nadu levies the highest VAT on ATF at 29 percent, followed by West Bengal at 25 percent.

Indian airlines are presently dealing with increasing pressure due to a surge in jet fuel prices, sparked by global energy disruptions due to the US-Iran war. Airlines have long said that India’s tax structure makes jet fuel unusually costly as VAT is levied as a percentage of fuel prices and not as a fixed amount. This means that the tax automatically rises when there is an increase in ATF cost. The aviation industry has often demanded that jet fuel be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which it says would also lead to a reduction in operational costs.

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