India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal set to undergo COVID-19 test today

The AAP chief complained of fever and sore throat, raising concerns among the higher-ups in the Delhi government.

DNA Web Team`

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 10:53 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to get himself tested today for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he complained of feeling unwell yesterday morning. A day ago, it was reported that the Chief Minister has been suffering from a fever and sore throat since Sunday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor complained of fever and sore throat, raising concerns among the higher-ups in the Delhi government. In view of this, Kejriwal said that he will now undergo COVID-19 tests to check if he has caught the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself and has cancelled all scheduled meetings. During the past few days, Kejriwal had attended only a few meetings, besides visiting the Delhi Secretariat.

Since Chief Minister Kejriwal has diabetes as well, special precautions are being taken. Sources say that there is an added risk because the Delhi Secretariat has reported quite a few positive cases of coronavirus disease so far. Several officials from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Health Department, and General Administration have tested positive for coronavirus.

Yesterday, BJP President Adesh Gupta had called in to inquire about the Chief Minister's health. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also phoned in to wish Kejriwal a speedy recovery.

Kejriwal had addressed an online media briefing on Sunday afternoon, where he announced that the government will open the city-state borders and all restaurants, malls, and places of worship from today (i.e. June 8, Monday). He had also reiterated that all government and private hospitals, barring a few which perform specialised surgeries, would be restricted to city dwellers till the crisis gets over. 

However, he specified that hotels and banquets are to remain shut until further orders.

Delhi has recorded nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus of which more than 11,000 have recovered so far. At least 874 people have died due to the infection.

