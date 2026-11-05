Delhi Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Contractor booked, 2 civic officials suspended

Two people were killed in a building collapse in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar. CM Rekha Gupta ordered an FIR against the contractor, suspended two civic officials and directed a probe.

An FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the three-storey under-construction building in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area, where two people were killed in a collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday after visiting the site. "The contractor—who was directly overseeing the project—failed to ensure safety and security, which is why an FIR has been filed against him," she said, speaking to the reporters.

She added that the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE) had also been suspended by the Municipal Corporation.

"Two bodies have been recovered so far, and one injured person has been rescued. The structure was a ground-plus-two-story building. Further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the collapse.

In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation has suspended the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE), and an FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the construction," Gupta said.

Emphasising the need to follow safety measures during construction, the Chief Minister said negligence in adhering to safety protocols could pose a fatal risk. "I must emphasise that the way people often overlook safety and security measures while constructing their homes poses a fatal risk to their own lives. Any construction work must be carried out with strict adherence to safety and security protocols; furthermore, any official who overlooks such negligence will not be spared," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a post on X said, "Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta has ordered immediate suspension of the concerned JE and AE, a thorough inquiry into the incident, and registration of an FIR against the contractor."

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta has ordered immediate suspension of concerned JE and AE, a thorough inquiry into the incident, and registration of FIR against the contractor. Strict directions have also been issued to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured and immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families. Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) November 5, 2026

She further said, "Strict directions have also been issued to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families. Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law."

Delhi Mayor Parvesh Wahi said that property owners also shared responsibility for ensuring compliance with construction rules."...Responsibility also lies with property owners. Many of these lanes are barely two to three feet wide, making access extremely difficult. FIRs have been registered against those openly violating the rules, and further action will follow," Wahi said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the building collapse was received at around 9:50 am under the jurisdiction of Paiwalan. Following this, six fire department units were rushed to the spot: two water tenders, one water bowser, one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and one Incident Response Team (IRT) were initially dispatched to the spot.

Following this, one additional water tender and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla were sent to the site, taking the total number of deployed units to six.At around 10:15 am, Station Officer DK Rai informed the department that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed and that some people might be trapped inside. He also sought additional manpower and the presence of a senior officer. The operation is being attended by ADO Rajesh Shukla, Station Officer (STO) Bhupender Sharma and SO DK Rai.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)