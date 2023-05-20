Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed

The Keeratpur road runs 115 kilometers till Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district's Ner Chowk.

New Delhi: The Keeratpur-Manali Highway project is almost over. After it is opened for public, the travel time between Delhi and Manali will get reduced to just 10 hours. Currently, it takes 14 hours to reach Manali from the National Capital.

The distance will be reducted because the distance between Chandigarh and Manali will get reduced. Those who travel to Manali go via Chandigarh. After this new road is built, the distance between Chandigarh and Manali will come down to just six hours.

The new highway will cut down the distance between Chandigarh and Manali by 40 kilometers. It used to take 10 hours to reach Manali from Chandigarh.

The busiest road is between Swarghat and Bilaspur. It takes over one hour to cover this 38-km-long road.

The new road will cut the distane from 115 kilometers to just 77 kilometeres. It includes five tunnels and 40 bridges.

The new road will be opened on June 16.