Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed

Chandigarh-Manali highway: The busiest road is between Swarghat and Bilaspur. It takes over one hour to cover this 38-km-long road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
The Keeratpur road runs 115 kilometers till Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district's Ner Chowk.

New Delhi: The Keeratpur-Manali Highway project is almost over. After it is opened for public, the travel time between Delhi and Manali will get reduced to just 10 hours. Currently, it takes 14 hours to reach Manali from the National Capital.

The distance will be reducted because the distance between Chandigarh and Manali will get reduced. Those who travel to Manali go via Chandigarh. After this new road is built, the distance between Chandigarh and Manali will come down to just six hours.

The new highway will cut down the distance between Chandigarh and Manali by 40 kilometers. It used to take 10 hours to reach Manali from Chandigarh.

The Keeratpur road runs 115 kilometers till Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district's Ner Chowk.

The busiest road is between Swarghat and Bilaspur. It takes over one hour to cover this 38-km-long road.

The new road will cut the distane from 115 kilometers to just 77 kilometeres. It includes five tunnels and 40 bridges.

The new road will be opened on June 16.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.