Delhi-Chandigarh in 2 hours, Delhi-Jammu in 6 hours via new expressway, full details...

Delhi-Katra Expressway: As of now, it takes 10 hours to cover the distance between Delhi and Jammu. (Representational)

By May 2024, the travel time between Delhi and Jammu will be reduced to just 6 hours as an expressway joining the two cities is being built. The people of Delhi will have to go to Jammu via Amritsar, after this expressway starts.

By 2025, this new expressway will be extended till Katra, which will make the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage very easy.

This expressway will be a mix of the greenfield and brownfield corridors. This new expressway will make travelling to Haryana, Kashmir and Punjab easier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of this expressway last year.

The distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be lowered and the travel time will be reduced to just four hours. The distance between Delhi and Chandigarh will be reduced to just two hours.

The Delhi-Jammu distance will be reduced to just 588 kilometres, down from 727 kilometers. Delhi-Amritsar distance will be reduced to 405 kilometres.

Rs 47000 crore will be spent in the making of the expressway. It will also make travelling to Golden Temple, Tarn Taran, Goindwal Sahib etc easier.