Delhi Car Explosion: Red Fort blast kills 13 people, day ahead of phase 2 voting Bihar on high alert, along with other states; check details

Red Fort Blast: In a major car blast in Delhi, at least 13 people have been confirmed dead while dozens have been injured. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country -- including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations under its security cover, authorities said. Meanwhile, several states across the country have been placed on high alert, with police forces intensifying checks and tightening security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

The states include: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, UP, Mumbai, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Kerala and others.

The car explosion created chaos immediately after which teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah who visited the LNJP hospital where he held a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha, a team of doctors and other officials.

In Bihar, officials confirmed that police teams across all districts have been placed on alert, and security checking has been intensified at major transport hubs, public places, and state entry points. The blast is crucial from the point of view of Bihar election 2025 as it occured just a day before phase 2 voting.

In Chandigarh, the police have been put on high alert with enhanced security deployment at sensitive installations and crowded areas. Random checking of vehicles and public transport is being carried out.

Kerala Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has directed all district police chiefs to strengthen security measures and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies across the state.

In Haryana, the state government has issued instructions to all district magistrates and police superintendents to maintain heightened vigilance. "Administrative and law enforcement officials have been directed to prevent the spread of rumours and ensure immediate response to any suspicious activity." In a post on X, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said, "High alert across Haryana in view of the #Delhi incident. People are requested to remain calm. If you notice any suspicious person or unattended object, please inform 112. All police officers are present in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation after receiving information from Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna. The CM has instructed that the entire police force in the state remain on high alert, conduct intensive checking, and strengthen security arrangements at public places, religious sites, and transport hubs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at around 7 pm. There were three people inside the car.