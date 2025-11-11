FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Who is Tariq Ahmad Malik? Delhi Red Fort blast case suspect arrested from J-K

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after release

Director of photography Mads Fridolin Vejlby, DFF on creating moving images in different cultures and his creative journey from Denmark to India

IND vs SA 1st Test: Team India spotted practicing at Eden Gardens under high security after Delhi car blast

SHRM India will Host the Global Leaders to redefine the Future of Work in its 20th Anniversary Conference

Delhi car explosion: Anti-terror law, Explosives Act, Delhi Police invoke charges in Red Fort blast; check details

Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi car explosion: Anti-terror law, Explosives Act, Delhi Police invoke charges in Red Fort blast; check details

The Delhi Police have filed FIR in the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday. In the FIR, the police have invoked various sections including an anti-terror law.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Delhi car explosion: Anti-terror law, Explosives Act, Delhi Police invoke charges in Red Fort blast; check details
Delhi Police have registered FIR in Delhi Blast case
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Blast in Red Fort update: A day after a car explosion near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort in Delhi prompted firing in the nearby vehicles, the Delhi Police filed FIR invoking various sections including terrorism and the Explosives Act, Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism and others. 

At least 13 people were killed in the Red Fort blast on Monday night while dozens were injured. The police have invoked an “anti-terror” law and are probing the matter.  

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. 

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added. 

However, the actual reason behind the blast is still not known. Several states like UP, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kerala, Bihar and others have been put on alert.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba
Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows
Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows
The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after release
The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after releas
Director of photography Mads Fridolin Vejlby, DFF on creating moving images in different cultures and his creative journey from Denmark to India
Mads Vejlby, DFF: Global Cinematography
SHRM India will Host the Global Leaders to redefine the Future of Work in its 20th Anniversary Conference
SHRM India 2025: Redefining the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE