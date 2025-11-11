Delhi car explosion: Anti-terror law, Explosives Act, Delhi Police invoke charges in Red Fort blast; check details

The Delhi Police have filed FIR in the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday. In the FIR, the police have invoked various sections including an anti-terror law.

Blast in Red Fort update: A day after a car explosion near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort in Delhi prompted firing in the nearby vehicles, the Delhi Police filed FIR invoking various sections including terrorism and the Explosives Act, Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism and others.

At least 13 people were killed in the Red Fort blast on Monday night while dozens were injured. The police have invoked an “anti-terror” law and are probing the matter.

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads.

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

However, the actual reason behind the blast is still not known. Several states like UP, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kerala, Bihar and others have been put on alert.