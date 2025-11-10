FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update about 90-year-old actor: 'There is...'

Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas

Red Fort Blast: Chaos erupted in Delhi after explosion in car, WATCH

Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 confirmed dead, 14 injured, city on high alert; check more details

Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH

Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort leaves 8 dead, several injured

Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas

Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert

Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update about 90-year-old actor: 'There is...'

Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas

Delhi Car Explosion: After massive blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Uttar Pradesh has been put on a red alert. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive areas.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas
Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Car Explosion: After massive blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Uttar Pradesh has been put on a red alert.Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas.

The incident left eight persons dead (death toll) while more than 14 were injured. Among those who were brought to Delhi's Lilavati Hospital, three have been seriously injured. 

All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

UP ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash stated that the DGP has directed all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious places, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert. Orders have been issued from Lucknow to increase patrolling and checking in sensitive areas. Hon'ble CM Yogi has directed senior officials to remain vigilant and be on the field. Vigilance has been increased following the Delhi incident, and special surveillance has been ordered at important locations.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot."

A powerful explosion occurred in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. ANI reported that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas
Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert
Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update about 90-year-old actor: 'There is...'
Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, family shares health update
Red Fort Blast: Chaos erupted in Delhi after explosion in car, WATCH
Red Fort Blast: Chaos erupted in Delhi after explosion in car, WATCH
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on husband's condition
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE