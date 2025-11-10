Delhi Car Explosion: After Delhi car explosion, Uttar Pradesh Put on red alert, security increased at THESE areas

Delhi Car Explosion: After massive blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Uttar Pradesh has been put on a red alert. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive areas.

The incident left eight persons dead (death toll) while more than 14 were injured. Among those who were brought to Delhi's Lilavati Hospital, three have been seriously injured.

UP ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash stated that the DGP has directed all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious places, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert. Orders have been issued from Lucknow to increase patrolling and checking in sensitive areas. Hon'ble CM Yogi has directed senior officials to remain vigilant and be on the field. Vigilance has been increased following the Delhi incident, and special surveillance has been ordered at important locations.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot."

A powerful explosion occurred in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. ANI reported that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast.